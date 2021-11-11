$19.49 Million in Sales Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will announce $19.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.31 million to $20.83 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $17.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $51.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.93 million to $52.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $54.87 million, with estimates ranging from $53.36 million to $57.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE FPI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 198,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 0.80. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

In related news, Director John A. Good acquired 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 325.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 87.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

