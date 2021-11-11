Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post $75.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.20 million and the highest is $76.09 million. Upland Software reported sales of $78.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $301.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $302.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $308.20 million, with estimates ranging from $304.23 million to $310.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Upland Software stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. 695,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $743.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.96. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 465,081 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

