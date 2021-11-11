ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.82 Million

Analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to post $237.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.32 million and the highest is $247.70 million. ProPetro posted sales of $154.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $849.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $876.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $310,868.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 722,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,775. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $976.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 3.10. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

