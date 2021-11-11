BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)’s share price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.14 and last traded at $38.46. 116,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 244,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89.

BYD Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

