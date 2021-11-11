Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Furukawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Furukawa Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

