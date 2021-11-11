Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,147. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.68 and a beta of 2.54.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pitney Bowes stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Pitney Bowes worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

