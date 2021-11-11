Coinsbit Token Market Cap Tops $1.04 Million (CNB)

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Coinsbit Token has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $94,582.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsbit Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coinsbit Token has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coinsbit Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.59 or 0.00220770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00091632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Profile

CNB is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Buying and Selling Coinsbit Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinsbit Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinsbit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinsbit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinsbit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.