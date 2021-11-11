THETA Trading Down 3.3% This Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One THETA coin can currently be bought for $7.25 or 0.00011225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THETA has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $7.25 billion and approximately $572.38 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.59 or 0.00220770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00091632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004080 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “THETAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.