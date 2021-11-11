Panda Yield (BBOO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25,254.31

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. Over the last week, Panda Yield has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $25,254.31 and approximately $1,883.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.59 or 0.00220770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00091632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Panda Yield

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

