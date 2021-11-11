Brokerages Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 259,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 102,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

CFG traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,256,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,795. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

