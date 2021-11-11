Zacks: Analysts Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.87.

NYSE MLM traded down $8.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $413.24. The company had a trading volume of 358,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.73. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $258.18 and a 52 week high of $435.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.