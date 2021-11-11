$3.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report sales of $3.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $12.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

HSIC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,886. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 302,350 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 903,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,795,000 after purchasing an additional 104,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

