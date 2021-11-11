Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $183.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $1,298,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 in the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock traded down $9.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,988. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.15. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.89 and a 52-week high of $185.14.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

