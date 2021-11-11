Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $183.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.00.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $9.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.09. 1,233,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,988. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.74. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.89 and a 52-week high of $185.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. Elastic’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,777.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $7,862,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Elastic by 12.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Elastic by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 182.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 32.9% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

