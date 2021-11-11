Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 3,284,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,467. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLCO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.