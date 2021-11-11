Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Hold

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

LAUR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,834. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.74. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,487,000 after buying an additional 2,875,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,720,000 after purchasing an additional 679,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 96,841.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,586,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,996 shares during the last quarter. CPV Partners LLC boosted its position in Laureate Education by 20,166.4% in the first quarter. CPV Partners LLC now owns 3,215,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Laureate Education by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,307,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 307,256 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

