Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of Immuneering stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,127. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.90. Immuneering has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Immuneering will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $911,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $40,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

