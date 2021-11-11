Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS REMYY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

