Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on GBERY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Geberit alerts:

Shares of GBERY traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873. Geberit has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.