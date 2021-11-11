SafePal (SFP) Market Capitalization Reaches $166.74 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafePal has a market capitalization of $166.74 million and $31.12 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00057409 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011952 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002782 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001979 BTC.

SafePal Profile

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

