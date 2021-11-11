Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $1,611,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Partin sold 3,957 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $496,484.79.

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Partin sold 3,543 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $444,221.34.

On Monday, October 11th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $588,550.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Mark Partin sold 6,680 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $841,078.80.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Partin sold 820 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $102,942.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $602,750.00.

BL stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.84. 540,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,356. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

