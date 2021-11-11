Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS.

Shares of RVNC stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,801. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $246,647.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

