ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

PLUS traded up $7.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.05. The stock had a trading volume of 96,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,291. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.33. ePlus has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $139.48.

ePlus’s stock is going to split on Friday, November 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 26th.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $328,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,598. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ePlus stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of ePlus worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

