Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.160-$3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $409.50 million-$410.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.79 million.Qualys also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $137.67. The stock had a trading volume of 239,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,779. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average of $108.40. Qualys has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.60.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 954,570 shares of company stock worth $113,689,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

