MONK (MONK) Price Reaches $0.0501

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $649,435.20 and $2,311.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can now be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MONK has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011730 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

