Indexed Finance Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $3,073.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00073619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00098667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,823.51 or 1.00429926 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,595.65 or 0.07119955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

