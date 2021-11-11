LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.28 and the lowest is $3.54. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $21.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $18.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

LYB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.83. 1,750,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,276. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

