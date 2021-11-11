$73.85 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce sales of $73.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.71 billion and the highest is $75.64 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $69.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $287.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.14 billion to $291.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $298.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $296.02 billion to $305.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,706,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,954,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.