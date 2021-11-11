$4.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post $4.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.22 billion and the highest is $4.51 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $4.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $17.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $21.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

SWK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.40. 654,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,935. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.05. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Amundi acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after acquiring an additional 904,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,454,000 after purchasing an additional 621,062 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

