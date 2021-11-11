Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Announces Earnings Results

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACHV. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.47% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

