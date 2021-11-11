Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.900-$6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,193. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rent-A-Center stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.