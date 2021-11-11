Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $37.79 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $37.79 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,775.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,636.47 or 0.07157786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.15 or 0.00396993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.33 or 0.01034855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00087439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.67 or 0.00408601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.47 or 0.00277060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00228830 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 88,666,560 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

