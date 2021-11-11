Ren Price Reaches $0.92 on Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, Ren has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $918.39 million and $100.82 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00221688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00091783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

