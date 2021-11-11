MonaCoin (MONA) Trading Up 14.7% This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $118.12 million and approximately $12.78 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00002774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,775.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,636.47 or 0.07157786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.15 or 0.00396993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $670.33 or 0.01034855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00087439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.67 or 0.00408601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.47 or 0.00277060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00228830 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

