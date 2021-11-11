Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Rogers posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROG. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROG traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $269.19. 438,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,769. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.77. Rogers has a 1-year low of $132.46 and a 1-year high of $273.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.05.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

