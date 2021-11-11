Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll Sells 17,136 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 17,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $240,418.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACEL stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. 175,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,569. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.13.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.