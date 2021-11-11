Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll Sells 17,136 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 17,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $240,418.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ACEL stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. 175,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,569. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.13.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.