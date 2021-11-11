Insider Selling: Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Sells 2,923 Shares of Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $453,298.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $155.10. 742,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day moving average is $130.77. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.49 and a one year high of $155.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRC. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth $182,415,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 5,154.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 738,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,821,000 after acquiring an additional 724,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hill-Rom by 6,657.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 666,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,971,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 13,462.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 636,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,410,000 after purchasing an additional 631,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 477.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after acquiring an additional 324,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

