DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.520-$3.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.40 billion-$16.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.76 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,581. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.92.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $533,430. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

