Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of ALTO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,779,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alto Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alto Ingredients stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 404,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Alto Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.