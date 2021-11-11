Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $18.16. 2,747,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,677. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hostess Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

