Iconic Token (ICNQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25,064.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 10th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $25,064.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00073929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00073741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00098416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,620.03 or 0.99760522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.82 or 0.07104293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00020225 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

