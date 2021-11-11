Litecoin Cash Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 51% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $13.73 million and $3,246.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,536.10 or 0.99630946 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 106.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 744,239,294 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

