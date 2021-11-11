Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBLCF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.74 price target (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS LBLCF remained flat at $$78.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

