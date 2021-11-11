Brokerages Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Target Price at $229.00

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.77. The company had a trading volume of 457,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,957. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $142.59 and a 1 year high of $236.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.58.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

