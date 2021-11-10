Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 6.18.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAPR. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
