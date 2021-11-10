Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 6.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAPR. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

