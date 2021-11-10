N-able (NYSE:NABL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:NABL traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. 148,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,388. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55.

Get N-able alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.