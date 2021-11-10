Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Shares of PRTY stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. 5,959,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $686.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 3.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

