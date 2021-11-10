ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 63.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. ClearPoint Neuro updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CLPT traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. 416,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.79 million, a P/E ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.08.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other ClearPoint Neuro news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $173,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 109.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.