Waltonchain 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.81 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $76.49 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,614.65 or 0.07146371 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00087262 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 67.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00113778 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WTC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,847,265 coins and its circulating supply is 78,126,233 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

