Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.96). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CLVS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,998,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,143. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $534.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.